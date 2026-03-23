Funeral held for former deputy who died following a car crash on Angola prison grounds

NEW ROADS — The funeral for a former Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who died in a car crash on Angola grounds took place on Monday at the New Life Worship Center in New Roads.

Tyler Grezaffi, 27, died in a crash on Wednesday when her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola.

Grezaffi was employed as a Master Sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at the time of her death.

"Although Tyler Grezaffi was at the beginning of her promising career in public safety and corrections, she had already made a significant impact through her previous roles with the Pointe Coupee and Iberville Parish Sheriffs’ Offices," DOC Secretary Gary Westcott said.

Grezaffi's father, Sgt. Scott Grezaffi also worked at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.