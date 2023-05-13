75°
Funeral held for 6-year-old boy shot by police

7 years 6 months 2 days ago Monday, November 09 2015 Nov 9, 2015 November 09, 2015 6:53 PM November 09, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MARKSVILLE - Family and friends of a 6-year-old boy shot to death in his father's car have gathered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to remember him. Jeremy Mardis killed last week in a confrontation with police in Marksville, Louisiana, where his father was severely wounded. 

Anita Bonnette is assistant principal at Lafargue Elementary School in Effie, Louisiana, where Mardis was one of her students. She said the school brought in a crisis team to counsel classmates and staff.

"He was just a very sweet loving little boy who enjoyed being at school and enjoyed his friends," she said outside the Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

