Funeral arrangements announced for barber killed in shooting over tattoo disagreement

BATON ROUGE — Funeral arrangements were announced Monday for Marvin Tolliver, the 29-year-old barber killed in a shooting over a tattoo disagreement.

Tolliver's public viewing on Friday will begin at 9 a.m. at Living Faith Christian Center, followed by religious services at 11 a.m.

Tolliver was caught in the crossfire when a man shot at a tattoo shop employee after an argument, Baton Rouge Police said.