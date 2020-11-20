Latest Weather Blog
Front seat passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver charged with vehicular homicide
GALLIANO - A woman was arrested Thursday night for a fatal crash that took the life of her front seat passenger.
Around 11 p.m. Troopers responded to a fatal crash on LA 308 near East 109th Street in Lafourche Parish.
The crash claimed the life of Eduin Castillo Calderon of Larose.
According to a report, Calderon was the front seat passenger in a 2003 Toyota Highlander traveling southbound on LA 308. The car was driven by 27-year-old Beatriz Torres of Larose.
For reasons unknown Torres ran off of the road to the right then over-corrected to the left which caused her to strike a utility pole.
Calderon received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Torres suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.
Calderon and Torres were properly restrained during the crash.
Torres submitted a blood sample for tracing of alcohol. Officials are waiting for the test results.
Torres was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 people reportedly killed in shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
Fiery tanker crash shuts down I-12
-
One person found shot to death at Airline Highway motel in EBR
-
Ice skating returns to the River Center
-
Exploded 18-wheeler crashed into nearby La State Trooper's Unit, injuring both drivers
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana