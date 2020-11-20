Front seat passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver charged with vehicular homicide

GALLIANO - A woman was arrested Thursday night for a fatal crash that took the life of her front seat passenger.

Around 11 p.m. Troopers responded to a fatal crash on LA 308 near East 109th Street in Lafourche Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Eduin Castillo Calderon of Larose.

According to a report, Calderon was the front seat passenger in a 2003 Toyota Highlander traveling southbound on LA 308. The car was driven by 27-year-old Beatriz Torres of Larose.

For reasons unknown Torres ran off of the road to the right then over-corrected to the left which caused her to strike a utility pole.

Calderon received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Torres suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Calderon and Torres were properly restrained during the crash.

Torres submitted a blood sample for tracing of alcohol. Officials are waiting for the test results.

Torres was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.