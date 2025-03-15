Friends, family talk about motorcyclist who died in crash at Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive

BATON ROUGE - The family and friends of one of the people killed in the crash on Wednesday near LSU's campus said it never should have happened and are asking drivers to be more vigilant on the road.

The crash involved 23-year-old Bohdi Linton of Prairieville and 18-year-old LSU student Dillon Reidenauer of Abita Springs.

Linton's family said the crash comes less than a year after the death of his mother in a motorcycle accident.

"Whenever she passed, he had to grieve. He was a Mama's Boy. He ended up getting this bike. That's how he coped," Linton's brother Jeremy Saltzman said. "He was really unique, he was himself at all times."

Linton's friends called the crash a "tragedy."

"He was driving, I guess she was trying to turn. [They] collided. It's a tragic day for two families right now," Cole Bankston, Linton's friend, said.

Linton's friends said they are planning a car meet, a candlelight vigil and license plates to remember Linton.

"One of our close buddies passed away a few years back. We made license plates for him. So, we're going to make license plates for him. Everything to remember [Linton]," Jerick Guidry, a friend, said.

Reidenauer was a first year at LSU and a pole vaulter on the track and field team.

In a press release from LSU, Track and Field Head Coach Dennis Shaver stated, "We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon."

Saltzman said Linton was experienced at riding motorcycles. Before the crash, Linton had visited friends near the campus of LSU when he decided to take his friend's motorcycle for a test drive.

"From watching the footage, the hesitation from the car made him think she was going to let him go. He probably thought, 'Let me hurry up and get past,'" Saltzman said.

That lead to the collision between the motorcycle and the car.

"I just hope that a lot of people are paying attention. It's not worth it. It's not worth trying to shoot the gap. It ain't worth trying to get somewhere a minute earlier, just have patience," Saltzman said.