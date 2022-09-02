Friday's stunning sunrise

Thank you to all the viewers who sent in photos!

?? FRIDAY SUNRISE THREAD

Credit: Lynn Varnado pic.twitter.com/pnS3cM4k9r — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) September 2, 2022

Credit: Elisa Campbell pic.twitter.com/3hZCdyzEap — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) September 2, 2022

Credit: Reggie Arthur pic.twitter.com/7zoM4v6MoL — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) September 2, 2022

Credit: Mike Velasquez pic.twitter.com/OsgfU7WitJ

— Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) September 2, 2022