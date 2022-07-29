Friday PM Forecast: upper low to cause little less storm activity this weekend

The continuous rinse and repeat pattern may be slightly less active over the weekend. However, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will stay on the board through the entire 7-Day Forecast.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will gradually clear out during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip down to about 75 degrees. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the first half of Saturday. High temperatures will nip 95 degrees in most neighborhoods. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon hours, but overall rain coverage will be lesser than the workweek.

We are often talking about those rain chances or percentages on the forecast board often seen during the warm season. Here is a quick reminder about what those mean for the WBRZ Weather 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area.

10-30% - Isolated: a few locations receive measurable rain

30-60% - Scattered: part to half of the area receives measurable rain

60-100% - Widespread: almost all of the area receives measurable rain

Keep in mind, those chances tell nothing about timing. For instance, 100% DOES NOT mean it will rain all day. We will be sure to provide information in our forecasts as to when you can expect rain when chances are on the board. MORE: https://www.wbrz.com/news/a-chance-to-remember

Up Next: A warmer and drier atmosphere will continue cutting into the number of showers and thunderstorms that develop across the forecast area on Sunday though isolated activity is still expected. Locations that do not pick up rain or get under nearby clouds will have high temperatures hitting the middle 90s. Any downturn in precipitation will quickly fill back in next week. Moisture will increase in the atmosphere across the area and a healthy number of showers and thunderstorms will come each afternoon. Any of them will be capable of brief downpours and localized nuisance flooding issues. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: Drier and slightly warmer air aloft is expected to build in this weekend ahead of a quick moving upper level low racing out of the Bahamas across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This transition should help to stunt development of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. While radar will not be as busy during the afternoon hours, the isolated thunderstorms that do develop will be able to take advantage of a more favorable atmosphere to produce gusty winds. Locations that stay dry over the weekend should have no trouble reaching the mid 90s for highs. The turnaround will be short-lived and by Monday, moisture will increase again on the back side of that upper level low and return the area to the average daily routine. A weak spot between two upper level ridges will setup Monday through at least Wednesday and could become a focus for some tropical downpours with each day's crop of thunderstorms. Temperatures will be close to average all through next week.

--Josh

