Friday PM Forecast: several days with rain chances on the board

Though no washouts are expected, rain will certainly be a part of the forecast into early next week. Temperatures will generally remain above average until a cold moves well southeast of the area by Wednesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Into Saturday, a frontal system will push into the area with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The most favorable ingredients for severe weather look to set up well north of I-12. There is a 2/5 “Slight Risk” across southwest Mississippi. Given the ingredients available, gusty wind would be the primary threat if any thunderstorms can turn severe. By Saturday morning, the front will be exiting east. Many locations will totally miss out on rain from this system. On the other side of the front, very little change in temperatures is expected, with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Clouds early will give way to mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Up Next: An active, wetter pattern will take shape by the second half of the weekend. The same front that passed Saturday will drift back over the area and stall for a few days. On Sunday, scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected, primarily during the afternoon hours. Some of these could produce downpours and gusty wind. A full day washout is not expected, but you will want an indoor option, just in case. Another round will be possible Monday into Tuesday before the front is finally pushed southeast. Over the three day stretch, most areas will receive rain to the tune of 1-2 inches. However, where storm downpours occur, some locally higher amounts will be possible and could cause some nuisance flooding. A couple of drier days are expected for the middle and end of next week.

LSU Baseball: The final two games of the series against Arkansas will be played on Saturday. Dry conditions and mainly clear skies are expected with afternoon highs in the mid 80s followed by temperatures drifting into the 70s during the evening.

--Josh

