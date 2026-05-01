Friday PM Forecast: rain continues tonight before cold front pushes away

The threat of poor drainage flooding will continue through the evening as a stalled front near the coast serves as a track for thunderstorms to dump heavy rain over the same areas. The front will be shoved south early Saturday, leading to a stretch of dry and cool weather for early May.

The Weekend Pivot: breezy, turning drier and cooler

The Monday-Tuesday Warmup: highs return to the 80s

Midweek Storm Watch: cold front moves in on Wednesday





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Tonight & Tomorrow: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the Baton Rouge area this evening, dropping 1 to 3 inches of rain in quick bursts. Because this rain is hitting urban centers with lots of pavement, water may pile up faster than it can drain, creating a risk for flash flooding on city streets. If driving, be ready for low visibility and localized flooding on I-10/12 and other major roads through the early overnight hours. Around midnight, steady rain will taper to scattered, lighter showers. By daybreak Saturday, a secondary cold front will sweep through and kick the moisture out toward the Gulf. Clearing skies are expected by late morning, but it will feel quite a bit cooler. Saturday’s high will only reach the low 70s, and it will stay breezy, so you might want some long sleeves heading to any outdoor events early.

Up Next: Sunday morning will be the chilliest of the week, with temperatures dropping to a crisp 48°F. Sunday looks like the pick of the week with nothing but blue skies and a high of 78°F. On Monday and Tuesday, the wind will shift and start blowing in from the south again, pumping warmer air into the region and pushing afternoon highs back into the 80s.

We will stay dry early in the week. On Wednesday, another cold front will drop in from the northwest, which is when to expect our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of these could be strong, so we will be keeping a close eye on the mid-week forecast.

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– Josh

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