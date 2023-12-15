Friday PM Forecast: Next storm system on its way, rain is likely tomorrow

Numerous showers and storms will be possible tomorrow as the next storm system moves through. Rain looks likely, especially in the mid-morning and afternoon.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As we get into the overnight hours, winds will die down a bit, and there might be some slight clearing in the clouds. It will be short lived, as clouds will be close to overcast by daybreak. There also will be the chance of some spotty showers at that time. Temperatures before sunrise will be in the mid to upper 50's.

Temperatures throughout the day are only going to warm into the lower 60's because of overcast conditions and storms. Rain chances will start to increase as we go throughout the morning. The best chances for rain looks to be starting in the mid-morning and lasting throughout the afternoon. There could be some lightning with this activity. By the evening, spotty showers will be possible but overall, rain will be winding down. Most should see up to an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts throughout the day.

Up Next: Sunday will feature dry and breezy conditions. Clouds will be clearing throughout the day, and we could see plentiful sunshine by the evening. Most of next week looks quiet weather wise. However, low temperatures may dip back down into frost/freeze territory early Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will flip back out of the south at the end of next week, allowing for warmer temperatures and more clouds cover.

