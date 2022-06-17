Friday PM Forecast: heat on repeat

One of the hottest stretches in recent history is ahead. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 90s, very close to 100 degrees, for at least the next week. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area from 10am - 7pm Saturday. A HEAT ADVISORY means heat index values of 108 to 112 degrees are possible.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun when possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicle under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Several consecutive days of dangerous heat will be possible.

Next 24 Hours: Mostly clear skies and muggy conditions are expected overnight with low temperatures slipping to about 76 degrees. Saturday will be hot and humid with high temperatures topping out near 98 degrees. A few clouds will develop during the afternoon hours, and late in the day, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible—especially north and east of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Heat will be the big story right on through next week. Very hot temperatures—upper 90s—can be expected Sunday through next week. In fact, it is not out of the question that one or two reporting stations can find an air temperature of 100 degrees, a mark not met in the Capital City since August 2015. On the other hand, feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, will have no problem reaching well into the 100s. Any day with enough humidity to allow those readings to eclipse 108 degrees could warrant a heat advisory and if over 113 degrees than an excessive heat warning will be issued. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

The Tropics: A trough of low pressure located along the coast of Honduras is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. There is a 10 percent chance of development today while the disturbance drifts west northwestward over the Gulf of Honduras. Subsequent development is unlikely once the system moves inland over northern Central America and southeastern Mexico on Saturday.

The Explanation: Moisture continues to diminish in the atmosphere as an upper level ridge of high pressure broadens over the Gulf Coast. The associated sinking motions will cause warming air leading to some of the highest temperatures in a few years, at least cumulatively. A very weak front will push in from the northeast on Saturday evening, and while this will not make a clean pass through the area, it could trigger a late day shower or thunderstorm. Additionally, the front will push some slightly drier air into the atmosphere, which actually increases confidence in the very hot temperatures being achieved. Light, northerly flow will keep dew point temperatures in the low 70s, still very muggy, but just low enough to allow a greater high and low temperature range—remember, drier air warms and cools more efficiently that moist air. This is not to say that it will not be humid, just a slight bit lower than summer maximums which often preclude our region from flirting with the century mark. With consecutive days in the upper 90s, alerts will be assessed and re-posted on a day-to-day basis. Primarily, these alerts are associated with the high feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, due to the combination of heat and humidity. The upper level ridge and heat will continue to dominate the forecast through next week.

--Josh

