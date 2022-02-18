49°
Friday PM Forecast: Chilly nights, comfortable afternoons this weekend

Friday, February 18 2022
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

THIS WEEKEND

If you are heading out to the Krewe of Artimus tonight or baseball at the box, be ready for a chilly one with temperatures falling into the 40s after sunset.

Overnight lows will drop into the low and mid 30s. A light freeze is possible but the duration will be short.

Saturday & Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. A beautiful weekend for parades!

LOOKING AHEAD

Our weather pattern will turn a bit more active next week, with a daily chance for rain from Monday - Friday. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix as well, but severe weather is not expected at this point. Over the next seven days, locations along and north of the interstates could pick up around an inch of rainfall with lower totals the closer you are to the coast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

