Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Chilly nights, comfortable afternoons this weekend
THIS WEEKEND
If you are heading out to the Krewe of Artimus tonight or baseball at the box, be ready for a chilly one with temperatures falling into the 40s after sunset.
Overnight lows will drop into the low and mid 30s. A light freeze is possible but the duration will be short.
Saturday & Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. A beautiful weekend for parades!
LOOKING AHEAD
Our weather pattern will turn a bit more active next week, with a daily chance for rain from Monday - Friday. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix as well, but severe weather is not expected at this point. Over the next seven days, locations along and north of the interstates could pick up around an inch of rainfall with lower totals the closer you are to the coast.
Trending News
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Apple devices.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Head of State Police admits agency broke the law sanitizing top leaders'...
-
Weekend parades expected to bring wave of visitors to Baton Rouge businesses
-
Former teacher Cynthia Perkins sentenced to 41 years without parole in child...
-
Man convicted of murder in 2015 killing of Baton Rouge couple
-
EBR School Board approves one-time stipend; amount varies by position