Friday PM Forecast: Below average temperatures on the way for the weekend

Below average temperatures are expected across Louisiana and much of the southeast this weekend. We could potentially see the 40's for the first time since April on Sunday morning.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, another front will move through the area. This will finally bring the cool air we have all been expecting. We will bottom out in lower 60's under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be a lot cooler than we have seen in a while. Highs will only top out in the upper 70's and humidity will be non-existent. With the lower humidity and some breezy conditions, there will be the threat of some wildfires. Just make sure you are adhering to the burn ban because any fires that start will spread quickly.

Up Next: The lows for Sunday morning and Monday morning could get chilly. We could potentially reach the upper 40's both of those mornings. Expect the pattern of cooler temperatures and no humidity to continue through Tuesday. After that, there is decent confidence in another weather system entering the area. This will increase rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Another front could potentially move through by next Friday, which will bring some cooler air with it.

The Tropics: Post tropical storm Philippe has winds of 50 mph and is currently impacting Bermuda. It is expected to potentially impact the Northeastern United States as a post tropical storm. Winds of 50-60mph and heavy rains could impact several states. This system is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Thereafter, some slow development of this system is possible as it moves westward to west northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

