83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday Night Blitz: Preseason High School Football Special 2017

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, August 23 2017 Aug 23, 2017 August 23, 2017 8:55 PM August 23, 2017 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

Baton Rouge, LA - The high school football season kicks off Friday, September 1 and the WBRZ Sports 2 team previews 2017 in our half-hour preseason special.

High school football is nearly upon us, the jamborees start this weekend and the real deal kicks off just over a week from now.

With so many state titles up for grabs, there's a great chance that our area teams will be back in the dome competing for trophies.

Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas have really stepped up in the select divisions, but can those non-select teams step up their game and get there too?

Watch the video above to see the 30-minute Friday Night Blitz preseason special.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days