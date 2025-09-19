FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: Catholic High football runs away in first half for win over host U-High

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High Bears hit the ground game in the first half to outpace the U-High Cubs to take a 28-0 lead to the break and withstand a second half rally from the host team to win it 28-14 in a big Baton Rouge city clash.

After a defensive first quarter of play the Bears leaned into their rushing attack with a number of backs that started to open holes in that Cubs defense.

Catholic would turn to their "wildcat" offensive set with Jayden Miles in the shotgun who punched it in for the first points of the game from the five yard line to put the Bears up in front 7-0.

With the Cubs game planning to defense the Bears backs, it was quarterback Baylor Graves keeping it and rushing in from 15 yards out to put Catholic in front 14-0.

Miles would be back in the "wildcat" again for the Bears third touchdown of the game as he pulled up and tossed the jump pass to Hayes Schramm to give the Bears a 21-0 lead.

But Miles wasn't done as he would punch in his second rushing score of the night before the end of the first half to extend Catholic's lead to 28-0.

University High would not quit though and the Cubs defense pitched a second-half shutout while the offense scored a pair of touchdowns to make it a 28-14 final score.