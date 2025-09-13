Latest Weather Blog
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Catholic High tops St. Thomas Moore in week two showdown
BATON ROUGE - Catholic High took home the win over St. Thomas Moore for the second year in a row. The final score was 35-28.
The first half went the Cougars' way. They got on the board in the first quarter when Carter Melancon rushed in the first touchdown.
Catholic would tie things up 7-7 in the second quarter. Quarterback Baylor Graves completes a jump pass to Porter Fourrier for the score.
However, St. Thomas Moore would punch in another touchdown just before halftime when Cole Bergeron connected with Kyle Guillot. It was 14-7 Cougars at the half.
The Bears tie it up in the third when Graves runs a touchdown in himself.
This game would tie up a few more times before Catholic sealed the win with a Jayden Miles rushing touchdown to make the score 35-28.
Catholic High finished the night with 483 yards of total offense and went 4-for-5 in the redzone.
