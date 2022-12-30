61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

45 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, December 30 2022 Dec 30, 2022 December 30, 2022 9:17 AM December 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning.

Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. 

Keep up with weather updates here.

