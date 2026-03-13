Friday AM forecast: Sunny and mild this weekend. Another cool down next week

A Cool Start Friday Before Warm Weekend Returns. Temperatures climb back into the 80s before another cold front arrives late Sunday night.

Today and tonight: Friday will start cool across the Capital Region with morning temperatures in the 40s and even a few upper 30s possible in northern areas. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, and temperatures will rebound to near 72 degrees during the afternoon.





Winds will be lighter compared to Thursday, and humidity will remain relatively low, making for a very comfortable end to the workweek. Friday night will be cool but not cold, with lows falling back into the 40s and lower 50s.

Up Next: Perfect parade weather for the Wearin' of the Green here in Baton Rouge Saturday. Lots of sunshine with temperatures near 80 degrees. A warming trend could push temperatures into the lower 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front will approach Sunday night and move through quickly into early Monday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms may develop along the boundary, and a few storms could produce strong wind gusts as the system moves through.

What to look out for: The main weather change arrives late Sunday night into early Monday as the next cold front sweeps through the region. While widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, a few storms could produce gusty winds.

Behind the front, another shot of cooler air will arrive early next week. Temperatures could dip into the 40s and possibly even the upper 30s in some northern locations by Tuesday morning before slowly warming again later in the week.

