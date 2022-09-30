Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: More pleasant weather for the weekend
Complaint department is closed for the weekend!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Happy Friday and it is feeling fabulous outside. Sitting in the low-50s this morning with clear skies across the Capital Area. Temperatures will continue to climb as we go through out the day into the low-80s. Windy conditions are expected to continue across the area this afternoon, with winds of 10-15mph and gust up to 20mph. The skies will remain completely clear as we head into the overnight hours and temperatures will fall back into the 50s.
Up Next: The cooler pattern is set on repeat for the weekend. Northeasterly winds are going to continue to pump cooler drier area into the Capital Area. The upper-level system is not expected to change anytime soon locking us in this fall pattern, the complaint department is closed. Waking up Saturday morning to temperatures in the mid-50s. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise as we go throughout the weekend with daytime highs topping out in the mid-80s. Even as temperatures heat up a bit, dew points will stay on the lower side leaving us with comfortable conditions. Completely clear skies expected all weekend long. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane Ian has moved over water again and will make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday. As of 4am, maximum sustained winds were at 85mph and the storm was moving north at 10mph. Ian will turning northwest on Thursday night and accelerating through landfall. Ian will rapidly weaken after that. Along parts of the South Carolina coast, storm surge of 4-6 feet is expected with hurricane conditions in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Some locations could receive up to 8 inches of rain and experience major river flooding.
A broad area of disorganized thunderstorms moving westward off the African coast with medium chance of development over the next 5 days. No current threat to the local viewing area.
A broad area of showers and thunderstorms off the west coast of
Africa is associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions
are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical
depression could form early next week as the system moves westward
to west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

