Friday AM Forecast: More heat records expected to be broken into the weekend

Now 6 straight days with records breaking heat above 100°.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will be near 102°, but feel like temperatures will be +113°. The record breaking streak for temperatures has a shot at continuing over the weekend.

Hello Friday! We are starting off this Friday with temperatures near 80°. Still a muggy start, but by the afternoon, heat will take back over. Daytime highs will top out near 102°. Feels like temperatures will be 5-10° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Showers will be hard to find on the radar this afternoon.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The weekend starts with the same old hot and humid pattern. Saturday morning, you will wake up to temperatures near 80° with high humidity. Daytime highs will top out over 100°. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in place for Saturday. This means if more moisture moves in like forecast, feels like temperatures will climb back above 113°. Heat on repeat is the name of the game for the next few days. Through the weekend, daytime highs are forecast at or near 100°, and with this kind of heat, we are watching for record breaking temperatures. Even when we are not forecast triple digit heat, the daytime highs will still be well above average in the upper-90s. Even into the weekend rain chances stay slim. Showers will be hard to come by this weekend, but if you do see rain know that isolated showers could produce localized gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 7 days.