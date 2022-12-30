Friday AM Forecast: Heavy rain will clear before the evening commute

The morning commute will be stormy, but storms will clear before your drive home.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Heavy rain will be moving through south Louisiana this morning. The heaviest rain will start to lighten up after 9 a.m. Some showers could produce rain faster than the drains can handle it. Look out for the low spots that tend to hold water on your morning drive. Showers will be lighter through the early afternoon before everything dries out in the late afternoon. The evening commute will be mostly dry. There will be 1-2 inches of rain with isolated areas picking up 3-4 inches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s through the afternoon, and overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Up Next: Into Saturday morning there may be one or two left over showers with skies drying up. Saturday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. Any shower activity will be long gone before the evening hours on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures at midnight will be a bit chilly, in the mid-50s. Sunday, New Year’s Day will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Monday will be a near repeat of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, and skies will be partly cloudy. Another rainmaker will approach the area on Monday night. The next round of heavy rain will move through Tuesday with another 1-2+ inches of rain expected across south Louisiana before the end of the day on Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

