Friday AM Forecast: Heat keeps on into the weekend

Flirting with record highs for the next few days.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The hot pattern continues. Starting off this Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s. As the sun rises temperatures will quickly climb into the upper-90s by the afternoon hours. Each day a little bit more moisture is moving into the forecast. As dew points climb, heat index values will as well. Throughout the afternoon, expect feels like temperatures to reach 5-7° warmer than the actual air temperatures. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon. These showers will not be enough to provide a cool down. Overnight, skies will clear back out and the same pattern will repeat into the weekend.

Up Next: Starting off the weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s, and daytime highs will break the upper-90s again. A few coastal showers will be possible, but less than 10% of our viewing area will see measurable rain. Each day dew points will continue climbing, and that’s when we have to start keeping a close eye on feels like temperatures. Over the next few days, temperatures will continue to climb scratching 100° and your feels like temperatures could be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperature. Into the start of your next workweek, we are watching the upper-level pattern. The ridge is continuing to build in. This is going to make it hard for showers to form and keep our forecast hot. We could have several days at the start of the week with actual air temperatures above 100°. Showers will be hard to find. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Shower activity has increased since yesterday in association with a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system in a few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.