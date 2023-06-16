Friday AM Forecast: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING today, likley again for Saturday

Excessive heat today means you need to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for most of southeast Louisiana today into the afternoon. Our Mississippi counties and St.Mary parish are under a HEAT ADVISORY. What’s different about the forecast today is the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, this means feels like temperatures will crank up near 113° during the afternoon hours. Be sure you are staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors if you can. This morning we are waking up sticky. Temperatures are in the low-80s with plenty of humidity. Strong storms are creeping into the northern parts of our viewing area just before sunrise. Most of the showers will be completely gone before you hit the roads this morning. Even if you see a shower, it will not stop the heat. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 90s and we will be feeling triple digit heat.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Heat on repeat… not only for Friday but well into the weekend and even at the start of the next workweek. You will be starting each day warm and humid with temperatures in the upper-70s low-80s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb near 100° and feels like temperatures will be triple digit heat. We could see a string of heat advisories continue into the weekend. We will not be completely dry for the next 7-days, but spotty showers will make a return at the start of your next workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions

appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical

depression could form during the early to middle portions of next

week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the

eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.