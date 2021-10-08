Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Dry but warming up through the weekend
Today & Tonight: Look for lots of sunshine mixed with a few clouds overhead this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again.
Looking Ahead: There will not be much change in our forecast through the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with a few neighborhoods likely to hit 90 degrees. A weak disturbance on Monday may spark off a few showers then, but the chance remains pretty low for now. A more significant front may arrive by next weekend.
The Tropics
There is a disorganized area of showers and storms north of the Bahamas that has a 30% chance of forming into a tropical system before environmental conditions become less favorable over the weekend.
Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for now.
Your weather updates can ALWAYS be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
