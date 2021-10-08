Friday AM Forecast: Dry but warming up through the weekend

Today & Tonight: Look for lots of sunshine mixed with a few clouds overhead this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again.

Looking Ahead: There will not be much change in our forecast through the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with a few neighborhoods likely to hit 90 degrees. A weak disturbance on Monday may spark off a few showers then, but the chance remains pretty low for now. A more significant front may arrive by next weekend.

The Tropics

There is a disorganized area of showers and storms north of the Bahamas that has a 30% chance of forming into a tropical system before environmental conditions become less favorable over the weekend.



Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for now.

