Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: A couple rounds of rain today but sunny for the weekend
Several rounds of rain in the forecast today, but the weekend looks sunny and mild.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A storm system will bring scattered showers through the area in the morning and then again into the evening hours. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The timeline for morning showers is from about 7-9am with one or two showers lingering until noon. After that the afternoon hours will be mostly dry. The second round of showers and storms will come through from 7-9pm and will clear before midnight.
Up Next: Dry skies will be back on Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will have temperatures in the mid-70s, and Saturday night will be near 50°. Sunday is looking clear and cool with high temperatures just shy of 70° and overnight lows near 50°. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible for the first half of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
