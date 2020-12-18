Freezing morning, tracking rain over the weekend

Today and Tonight: Almost all of southeast Louisiana is starting off at or below freezing this morning, so have the heavy coat ready to go and give yourself some extra time to warm up the car before you head out the door. This afternoon, we'll have plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 60. Tonight, look for an increase in cloud cover with lows in the mid 40s.



Looking Ahead: We'll be tracking rain over the weekend, mainly late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.





A low will track across the state on Saturday, creating widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Saturday morning and afternoon will be mostly dry, with increasing clouds. Saturday night, especially after 8pm, rain will move into metro Baton Rouge, lingering into Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Rainfall amounts could be over an inch, especially along the coast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.