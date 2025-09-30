Free wellness event for Baton Rouge first responders, their families

BATON ROUGE — UnitedHealthcare and Optum are hosting a free first responder wellness event to support Baton Rouge’s first responders on Wednesday.

The event, hosted at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Harding Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is designed to help first responders and their significant others prioritize their own well-being.

Attendees can participate in discussions on topics including trauma recovery, physical wellness, mindfulness, resiliency, relationship health and stress management.

The event is free and open to all first responders and their significant others.