Franklin Police: Man wanted for attempted murder, home invasion

2 hours 14 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, March 18 2025 Mar 18, 2025 March 18, 2025 3:52 PM March 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FRANKLIN - A man is wanted for including attempted murder and home invasion after shots were fired around Iberia Street, Franklin Police say.

Tate Foco is wanted for home invasion, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Foco is accused of breaking into the Iberia Street home on March 8.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

