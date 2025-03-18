Franklin Police: Man wanted for attempted murder, home invasion

FRANKLIN - A man is wanted for including attempted murder and home invasion after shots were fired around Iberia Street, Franklin Police say.

Tate Foco is wanted for home invasion, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Foco is accused of breaking into the Iberia Street home on March 8.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.