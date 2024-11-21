47°
Framing begins for 2025 St. Jude Dream Home
BATON ROUGE - Major progress began Wednesday afternoon on the next St. Jude Dream Home, as crews began framing the home.
The home is being built off Oak Colony Drive with Alvarez Construction once again leading the project. This will be the 29th Dream Home once completed.
Tickets for the 2025 drawing will go on sale in March.
