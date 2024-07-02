94°
Latest Weather Blog
Fourth man arrested in May killing of Zachary High student
NEW ROADS — A fourth man was arrested Tuesday for the killing of a 16-year-old Zachary High School student in May, New Roads Police said.
ZayQuin Joseph, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. The Marksville man was booked into the Pointe Coupee Detention Center.
Trending News
On June 24, 21-year-old Michael Anderson of Baker, 22-year-old Brandon Bell and 19-year-old Dylan Bell of Ventress were also arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Jonathan Johnson Jr.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kits
-
Women caught on video stealing puppies in Tangipahoa Parish
-
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, Red White and Blues Festival happening Thursday
-
Napoleonville man arrested after fleeing from Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies at speeds...
-
Calcasieu Parish no longer under shelter in place order after warehouse fire