Fourth man arrested in May killing of Zachary High student

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — A fourth man was arrested Tuesday for the killing of a 16-year-old Zachary High School student in May, New Roads Police said.

ZayQuin Joseph, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. The Marksville man was booked into the Pointe Coupee Detention Center. 

On June 24, 21-year-old Michael Anderson of Baker, 22-year-old Brandon Bell and 19-year-old Dylan Bell of Ventress were also arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Jonathan Johnson Jr.

