Four vehicle crash on Intracoastal Canal Overpass and La. 1 south results in left lane closure

1 hour 14 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 10:00 PM March 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A four vehicle crash on the Intracoastal Canal Overpass and La. Highway 1 left one lane closed southbound while officials work to clear the road.

No injuries were reported as of this time.

