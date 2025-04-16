64°
Four taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on I-12 eastbound near Holden
HOLDEN - Four people were taken to the hospital after a four vehicle crash on I-12 eastbound, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the crash happened around mile marker 32. All lanes are now open but drivers should expect delays.
