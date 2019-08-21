83°
Four students shot at block party near Clark Atlanta University

Wednesday, August 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WSB-TV

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting at a block party near Clark Atlanta University has left four female college students injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as a crowd scrambled for cover.

A news release from Atlanta police says the four females were shot late Tuesday night outside a library that serves Clark and other nearby historically black colleges.

Investigators say an argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire into a crowd of about 200 people. Authorities do not think the victims were the intended targets.

Police say two of the victims are reportedly 17-year-old and 18-year-old Spelman College students. Investigators think the other two women are 18-year-old and 19-year-old Clark Atlanta students.

The party was celebrating the end of new student orientation. Clark Atlanta students are scheduled to start school Wednesday.

