Four people arrested for Hammond storage burglaries, deputies looking for more suspects

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested four people and are looking for more connected to mini storage unit burglaries in Hammond.

On Monday, deputies arrested 32-year-old Kayla Bordelon, 55-year-old Rachel LeBouf, 33-year-old Aldridge Davis and 31-year-old John Folse. Bordelon and Davis were booked on 60 counts of burglary.

The suspects are accused of burglarizing several units of a Storage Units of America complex on University Avenue in December. According to deputies, Livingston Parish officials provided details about a U-Haul truck recovered during their investigation into a camper theft, the contents of which matched the list of stolen items from the storage unit thefts.

They are still looking for 26-year-old Breanna Mulkey, 41-year-old Matthew Morrow, 32-year-old Samara Rousse Killingsworth and 55-year-old Brian Jones.

Hailey Guidry, 29, is also sought for possession of stolen goods in connection to the burglary case.

Anyone with information can call 985-402-0214.