Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while trying to contain the flames.

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.