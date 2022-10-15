72°
Latest Weather Blog
Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.
WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while trying to contain the flames.
Trending News
No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arson ruled the cause of vacant house fire on Old Hammond Highway
-
Police: One killed in shooting outside Bogalusa homecoming football game
-
With Mississippi River levels low, workers at the USS Kidd can better...
-
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
-
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for...