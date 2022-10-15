72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward

1 hour 14 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, October 15 2022 Oct 15, 2022 October 15, 2022 8:04 PM October 15, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. 

WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. 

Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while trying to contain the flames. 

Trending News

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days