2 men, 2 women arrested in massive Baton Rouge drug bust; the men are accused of handling machine gun

BATON ROUGE - After a three-week investigation, deputies arrested four accused Baton Rouge-area drug dealers and seized several drugs, weapons, and body armor. Charges against the two men accused say they handled machine guns.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the investigation concluded with the arrest of Tuyet-Trinh Nguyen, 27, and the subsequent execution of two search warrants at separate residences: one on Goodwood Boulevard and one on Boulevard de Province.

At the two residences, deputies recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, Alprazolam, and other drugs, as well as $17,580 and four guns.

Tuyet-Trinh Nguyen, as well as Hoang Nguyen, 30; Thuy Nguyen, 35; and Morgan Weaver, 26; were arrested Monday. They were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for a number of drug-related charges and being in possession of firearms.

The two men arrested, Hoang Nguyen and Weaver, were accused of illegally handling of a machine gun.