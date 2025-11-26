63°
Four arrested in Ascension Parish cockfighting ring

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Four people were arrested in Ascension Parish in connection with an organized cockfighting ring. 

According to parish jail rosters, 25-year-old Jose Perez, 28-year-old Bryan Saldana, 39-year-old Filiberto Banda-Pena and 33-year-old Oscar Fregaso-Solorzano were all booked for one count each of organized cockfighting on Nov. 16.

Perez received an additional 36 counts of possession of a cockfighting animal. He is being held under a $360,000 bond for those charges. 

Both Saldana and Banda-Pena posted a $50,000 bond. 

Fregaso-Solorzano had an additional charge as a fugitive from another state. Information about that was not immediately available. 

