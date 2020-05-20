Former WWE star Shad Gaspard killed after getting caught in rip current

Shad Gaspard Photo: Yahoo News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard was found dead at a Los Angeles beach on Wednesday morning following an incident that appears to have been a tragic accident.

According to TMZ, Gaspard was declared missing on Sunday afternoon. He and his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, were swimming near Venice beach when he, Aryeh, and several other swimmers got caught in a rip current south of the Pier.

When lifeguards came to assist, Gaspard told them to focus on making sure Aryeh got to shore safely.

Lifeguards did exactly this, but when they returned to help the boy's father, they were too late. The tide had taken Gaspard under and he was nowhere to be found.

Over the next two days, police and Coast Guard officials searched the waters for the former wrestler.

Sadly, Gaspard's body turned up Wednesday morning, around 1 a.m. near Venice Pier. He was found by a citizen who happened to be in the area and quickly summoned authorities.

Gaspard is best known for his time with WWE, where he teamed with his partner JTG as a member of Cryme Tyme under his real name.

After parting ways with WWE in 2010, Gaspard pursued an acting career that included several roles in films and television series like Think Like a Man Too, Get Hard, The Game, and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series.

He was also the co-creator of the graphic novel Assassin & Son.

Gaspard is survived by his wife Siliana and their son, Aryeh.

He was 39 years old.