Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former Tiger Ja'Marr Chase wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

2 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, February 10 2022 Feb 10, 2022 February 10, 2022 8:36 PM February 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LSU fans are glowing with pride after a former Tiger football star took home a very important award in this year's NFL Honors.

Former Tiger and current Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has won 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase broke an NFL rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards, and had 13 touchdowns. Chase and the Bengals are playing in their first Super Bowl on Sunday since 1988. 

