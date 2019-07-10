Former Tangipahoa Parish president dies at 84

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Former Tangipahoa Parish Gordon Burgess has died.

The Daily Star, citing information from area residents, said Burgess died last night in Texas. He was 84.

Burgess was in charge of the parish for almost 13 years before retiring in 2015. He was the first to be elected parish president when the parish moved its government away from the police jury system.