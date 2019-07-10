90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Tangipahoa Parish president dies at 84

1 hour 20 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 July 10, 2019 11:51 AM July 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Former Tangipahoa Parish Gordon Burgess has died.

The Daily Star, citing information from area residents, said Burgess died last night in Texas. He was 84.

Burgess was in charge of the parish for almost 13 years before retiring in 2015. He was the first to be elected parish president when the parish moved its government away from the police jury system.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days