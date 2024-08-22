92°
Former Tangipahoa Parish deputy arrested for possession of child pornography, malfeasance
HAMMOND - A former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested for child pornography and malfeasance in office, according to the Hammond Police Department.
According to the HPD, an unrelated investigation involving Brent Ridder, 34, led to officers uncovering evidence of child pornography on an electronic device belonging to Ridder.
Ridder was with the agency for six years, according to TPSO Sheriff Gerald Sticker. Ridder was terminated from TPSO and was booked into HPD Jail and transferred to Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
Ridder was booked on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of malfeasance in office.
