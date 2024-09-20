Former students who gave their organs after death honored at Central-Walker football game

Weems said Friday's game teaches people about organ donation, a choice some people might not realize they have.

“Your heart, your liver, but there’s so many other types of donations that go on behind the scenes that people aren’t aware of. It can help change science and somebody’s life for the better,” Weems said.

Caleb Easterling was a Central student, a baseball player and an organ donor. He died in July 2023 when he was hit by a distracted driver.

This year, his family is planning an inaugural baseball scholarship tournament in October to keep his life and legacy alive.

The students filling the stand Friday night will also be the first ones to feel Aliye's Decision.

“Aliye was my heart, she was my first grandchild,” Leah Veck, Aliye's grandmother and LOPA education advocate, said. “She was such a happy person, on Christmas Day, of 2021, she gave five families miracles by donating her organs.”

Aliye Ringe died in a car accident in December 2021. She had cheered at Central High.

For three years, Veck said she worked to get Aliye's Decision included in the curriculum of high schools in Louisiana.

“We have got to educate the next generation, so we can help other families from feeling grief and so we can save lives,” Veck said.

Aliye's Decision is one lesson teaching about organ donation and the change it can bring.

“She’s still here, she’s in our hearts and she’s shining her light,” Veck said.

The game is at Wildcat Stadium and is set for 7 p.m.