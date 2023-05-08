79°
Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry for La. governor
LAFAYETTE - Attorney General Jeff Landry received the endorsement from former President Donald Trump for the position of Louisiana governor.
“I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for Governor. He has been a fantastic Attorney General. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” said the former president.
