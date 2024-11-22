48°
Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick visits Mike the Tiger's habitat
BATON ROUGE - Former six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick visited Mike the Tiger's habitat Friday, according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
The school said Belichick visited "to learn more about [their] beloved mascot."
Belichick was previously the head coach of the Patriots from 2000 to 2023.
Photo credit to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
