Former LSU women's hoops star and Southern Lab coach takes collegiate job
BATON ROUGE - Southern University Laboratory School girls basketball coach Quianna Chaney is taking a job at the next level.
Chaney, who led the Kittens to three state titles over the last four seasons and two titles in a row, will become an assistant coach with the Grambling women's basketball program.
Chaney is a former LSU women's basketball player, helping the Tigers to four Final Four's in a row from 2005-2008.
