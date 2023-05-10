80°
Former LSU tight end diagnosed with lymphoma signs with New Orleans Saints

1 hour 6 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 11:08 AM May 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Foster Moreau, the former LSU tight end who stepped away from the NFL earlier in 2023 due to being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, has signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. 

According to sports reporter Adam Schefter, Moreau, a New Orleans native, signed the deal Wednesday morning that would include a guaranteed $8 million with an additional $3 million in incentives with the Saints. 

Moreau was diagnosed with lymphoma during a routine physical with the Saints in March. However, he has since been cleared by his doctors, and expects to play in the upcoming season. 

