Former LSU player tied to murder investigation in Texas

Friday, April 15 2022
Source: The Dallas Morning News
By: WBRZ Staff
DALLAS - Kelvin Joseph, who spent a season with the LSU Tigers and went on to play professional football with the Dallas Cowboys, is being sought for questioning in a month-long murder investigation. 

The Dallas Morning News reports police want to speak with Joseph, 22, related to a deadly shooting that happened March 18. Investigators believe Joseph was present during a confrontation that preceded the shooting, which left 20-year-old Cameron Ray dead.

According to police, Joseph—who also goes by the rap name "YKDV Bossman Fat"—may have been part of a group that approached Ray's group and instigated the fight. Someone later opened fire on Ray and his friends as he walking to his car. 

Reports said surveillance video showed someone involved in the fight wearing a hoodie and a "YKDV" necklace.

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly encouraged Joseph to cooperate with the investigation. 

Joseph played in 11 games during his sole season with the Tigers, though he didn't have any starts. He later transferred to Kentucky. 

