Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transfers to Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU softball pitcher Sydney Berzon announced Friday that she's transferring to Oklahoma for her senior season.
Berzon entered the transfer portal soon after LSU softball lost in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
Berzon has a career 2.02 ERA with 52 wins and 416 strikeouts in 486.1 innings of work. She was 18-8 with a 2.46 ERA in 2025. Berzon was also a two-time All-American.
She heads to Norman to join an Oklahoma team that was eliminated in the semifinal round of the Women's College World Series. The Sooners hold eight national titles, four of them came in the last four years.
