Former LSU defensive coordinator Matt House to become Jacksonville Jaguars' linebackers coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU's former defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, Matt House, is back in the NFL as the Jacksonville Jaguars' linebackers coach, according to ESPN's Tom Pelissero.
House had previously worked in the league as the Kansas City Chiefs' linebackers coach from 2019 to 2021 before joining the LSU coaching staff.
House was let go from LSU's staff alongside defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples after the 2023-2024 season.
