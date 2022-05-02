82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks arrested for drugs, speeding

2 hours 12 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, May 02 2022 May 2, 2022 May 02, 2022 9:26 AM May 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MISSISSIPPI - Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, who transferred to the Crimson Tide after last season, was arrested Sunday evening for speeding, no insurance and a first-offense possession of marijuana. 

Trending News

The former five-star recruit was booked into the Jones County Detention Center by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. No bond has currently been set.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days